Casey Cardinia inspires new generation of library members

By Eleanor Wilson

For the first time ever, children visiting Casey Cardinia Libraries can pick up their very own membership card, featuring the library’s newest friend Sid the Sloth.

Until Friday 29 July, children who sign up for a free Casey Cardinia Libraries membership will receive their own Sid the Sloth library card, library bag, colouring sheet and bookmark.

The bookmark can be brought back each library visit for a Sid the Sloth stamp and when three stamps are received, kids can redeem a free Sid the Sloth badge.

Casey Cardinia Libraries chief executive officer Beth Luppino said she hopes the initiative inspires a new generation of lifelong library members.

“A free library membership opens the door to endless possibilities for your child – building confidence in reading, education and fun for every age and stage,” she said.

“I have vivid memories of visiting our local library as a child and treasuring the opportunity to choose my own books and reading adventures.

“Your child can enjoy the same opportunities, with their very own Sid the Sloth library card and bag.”

The campaign also includes a chance to win a voucher for Gumbuya World or a toy voucher.

Families who join up can submit their entry at cclc.vic.gov.au/sidthesloth/