Cara missing

By Jonty Ralphsmith

A Dandenong North woman located yesterday after not being seen since Tuesday morning has gone missing again.

There is no clear indication on where 30-year-old Cara Morrissey might be after she went missing, however Mother Rhonda said she has friends in Ballarat and Geelong so may be headed towards the Western Districts.

She went missing from the Royal Melbourne Hospital at about 3am this morning when she was due to be discharged into the care of her Dad, David.

She left the hospital in a “beigey coloured kashmir cardigan” and does not have any other belongings or clothing with her.

Mother Rhonda asked for assistance from the public searching for Cara early this morning.

“Due to a misunderstanding, Cara left hospital early and is still very unwell due to her period of time exposed to the elements,” Rhonda said in a post on her Facebook page.

“She is quite frail and we have real fears for her wellbeing.

She is a bit disoriented…who wouldn’t be after not sleeping for three days?”

The post implored the public to continue looking with “zest”.

While doctors and hospital staff gave her the all-clear to go home after she had been there for about six hours and was treated in the Emergency Department, her Mum sensed something was off.

“I didn’t think she was right. I saw her at Kensington when she got the ambulance and she didn’t seem herself. She seemed overwhelmed by the people around her because quite a few of her friends got down there and she didn’t seem to recognise them very well so I think she was a bit out of it,” she said.

Cara first went missing with her dog on the morning of 31 May, prompting a widescale search into the night.

Police members and SES volunteers searched until yesterday afternoon for Cara and her dog and friends were scouring the Tirhatuan Park area the previous night. There was great concern as she does not own a jacket so had little warmth from the chilly temperatures sweeping the city.

Cara’s white Maltese-poodle cross, Holly, who has since been located and is back with the family.

It is common for Ms Morrissey to walk the Tirhatuan Park area with her friends usually walk in the Tirhatuan Park area, police say.

She was subsequently found to have been captured on CCTV at Kensington Station and was taken by ambulance to hospital.

Cara has previously suffered memory loss and post-traumatic stress disorder, but does not see any specialists for previous diagnoses nor is she on medication.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Dandenong police station on 9767 7444.