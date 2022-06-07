Pavilion delayed again

By Jonty Ralphsmith

The Ross Reserve pavilion completion has once again been delayed.

It is now expected to be finished by the End of August, with the Noble Park Football Club previously being advised that it would be done by May.

However that is becoming more challenging due to “supply issues of both international and local materials”.

Building works are in progress while the carpark works are on hold as some conflicts with tree roots are resolved.

While Ross Reserve is still able to hold games, there are no showers, with the changerooms being “small containers” and the club has no function centre or canteen.

While disappointed, president Mick Carlsson was understanding of the delays, caused by supply issues, Covid-19 and other matters which have continually delayed the completion.

He did, however, highlight the financial hit the club is currently taking.

While the canteen and a function centre are the lifeblood of many local sporting clubs – and helping them recover from the financial difficulty of the lockdowns – Noble Park is reliant on sponsors and grants alone.

The club has had coffee and food vans at different times from throughout the year but it was not worth the suppliers’ while to continue coming out.

Mr Carlsson also said that a function centre would better integrate the 34 nationalities that make up the club into the culture.

He looks forward to the club being able to host blockbuster games, supported by the new facility after lights were installed at the ground several years ago.

“I’ve been involved with club for 15 years and we’ve worked diligently for a long time to get this done,” he said.

“The facility will be a drawcard for the club without a doubt. I think it will be a dream come true – we’ll have the food and capacity for large crowds.”

The upgraded pavilion is part of the Ross Reserve building works and will mean the clubs that share Ross Reserve will have a centrally located asset rather than smaller individual facilities.