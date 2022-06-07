New station opens second entrance

By Marcus Uhe

The new elevated train station at Hallam has increased its accessibility following the opening of the eastern entrance and forecourt.

This allows passengers to access the station using lifts and stairs without needing to cross Hallam Road.

The eastern entrance opened on Saturday 21 May, three weeks after the station officially started taking passengers on the new platforms on Monday May 1.

Finishing works will continue over the coming months, including a new walking and cycling path that will connect Glencairn Avenue to the station’s eastern entrance, the Level Crossing Removal Project (LRXP) said.

In further LXRP news, Greens Road in Dandenong South will be closed to drivers and pedestrians between Kitchen Road and the South Gippsland Highway from 7am Friday 3 June to 5am Monday 13 June.

Works to take place during that time include resurfacing the road, removing old tracks, and installing new drainage and permanent lighting.

Access to Greens Road businesses located within the closure area will be maintained by entering via Frankston-Dandenong Road, LXRP said.