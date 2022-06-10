Hill’s key focuses

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Bruce MP Julian Hill says he will streamline his focus towards major local issues during his third parliamentary term as he seeks to restore decency into Australian politics.

Mr Hill will firstly prioritise the Australian Labor Party’s (ALP) election commitments including $20 million to go towards the Dandenong Oasis Aquatic Centre and $2.5 million for park and playground upgrades in Casey.

Mr Hill will also continue to advocate for $5 million to go towards upgrading the Doveton pool, saying plans are being worked on and he will have more to say in the coming weeks.

“I’ve always found that when you have a focused list of priorities, you’re more likely to get something than a very long list which risks getting nothing and don’t be the boy who cried wolf, Mr Hill said.

“I’m focused this year on delivering the commitments we’ve made.”

There was a clear shift across Australia towards minor parties, a sentiment replicated when Star Journal spoke to early voters in Mr Hill’s electorate.

While Mr Hill retained the traditionally safe Labor seat, there was a 6.58 per cent swing against him with Liberal also recording a negative swing of more than 5 per cent.

“On a personal level, I will continue to be straight with people, to get back to people and to do my best to answer the questions even if what I say may not always be what people want to hear – that’s how you build trust and respect, not marketing spin like we saw from the previous government.”

“Australians are not fools and I’ve always found that if you deal honestly with people, in the long run, that wins respect.

“We also need more ‘we’ and ‘our’ in our national and civic discourse and a little bit less ‘I’ and ‘me’. Australians are generous, our tradition of the fair go and empathy of others can be refreshed and rediscovered after the division of the Morrison government.”

As he seeks to deliver the election promises, Mr Hill says an ALP government will give the southeast the attention it deserves.

“After a decade of neglect of Dandenong and Casey and a corrupt focus on pushing taxpayer funding to liberal party marginal seats and political interests, I’ll certainly be speaking up to argue for greater social equity over time so that our community gets a fair go.

“I think they’ve got every right to expect better treatment than we’ve had for ten years under the liberals but in saying that let’s not gild the lily – the government has inherited an economy that is not in great shape… it is going to take time to turn that around.”

Mr Hill reiterated that he intends to work with the Greater South East Melbourne council group (GSEM) to properly address regional issues. He again stated he would fervently support the Dandenong Sports and Entertainment Centre, pending the outcome of a feasibility study.

On a parliamentary level, the Labor MP hopes to continue his work on the Commonwealth audit committee and working on defence and national security policy.