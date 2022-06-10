Brain surgery to apprentice of the year

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Nothing was going to stop Dandenong Chisholm TAFE student William McCallum from completing his apprenticeship.

Barely 12 months after requiring brain surgery due to a motocross accident, Mr McCallum took out apprentice of the year at the Chisholm awards night on Wednesday 1 June.

He was couch bound for five months of 2021, temporarily halting his Certificate III in fabrication and engineering but prior to the accident he vowed to himself that he would complete the apprenticeship “as best and as quickly as possible”.

Once he found out that he would be okay, he remained adamant that he would continue to chase his calling.

It was pretty challenging but I thought I might as well get as much done as I can,” he said.

“I really love what I do a lot and I learnt a lot about fabrication and welding.”

Now finished his apprenticeship, Mr McCallum is working at the same business he has been since finishing year 12: Dean G Fabrications in Devon Meadows.

He has always been a buff for cars and is also now using his skillset to build a Ford Falcon.

Grateful that his work has been recognised, particularly given the adversity, Mr McCallum is among three Dandenong campus students to have won awards on the night; Jonathan Wolfe win the Bill Norling Award and Muhammed Mehdi won the international student of the year.

Chisholm’s Director and CEO, Stephen Varty, acknowledged the hard work and dedication of all award finalists.

“I am honoured to lead an organisation that produces such outstanding talent. The past year has been unprecedented and raised many challenges, which makes our finalists achievements even more outstanding,” Mr Varty said.

“At Chisholm, our aim is to deliver quality, practical education to ensure our students are job ready when they graduate. Many of these students have overcome significant disadvantages and have demonstrated the resilience needed in a contemporary workplace.”

In attendance at the Chisholm Education Awards were government supporters including Paul Edbrooke MP – State Member for Frankston, industry and education partners of Chisholm, Award finalists and their family and friends.

The achievements were celebrated at Chadstone with winners announced across eight categories.