Loved traders ousted from Market

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

After 90 years as a loved fixture, Choy’s Chinese Cuisine is fighting to remain at Dandenong Market.

Owners Cindy Choy and husband Sam Shem have served tasty, handmade spring rolls and dim sims to generations of loyal customers.

But recently the shocked couple were told by Dandenong Market management that their lease would not be renewed.

Ms Choy says she has no idea why.

Even after a face-to-face meeting with the market’s manager Jennifer Hibbs, Ms Choy is none the wiser.

“At first I thought it was a joke. It was a shock.

In 2018, the couple complied with the market’s edict to buy $20,000 of new equipment

Even during Covid, they suffered with a loss of trade but never missed paying the required rent. And at the same time, they gave away meals to struggling customers.

The market business was started by Ms Choy’s uncle in the early 1930’s. Ms Choy started helping as a student in 1981 before later taking it over.

What she loves most about her work is the customers she’s known for up to 40 years.

“Our customers keep coming back often travelling a long way,” Ms Choy says.

“We see them as our extended family. We know most of them by name, we see them as children and as they grow up to be mothers.

“And we know who have been struggling. My husband cooks extra to help those in this position. It is a very hard time for all of us.”

To no avail, Ms Choy has pleaded for a change of heart from Dandenong Market Pty Ltd, as well as the market’s owner City of Greater Dandenong.

In a statement, Dandenong Market Pty Ltd stated it exercised its right not to offer a new lease to Ms Choy.

It wouldn’t comment further because details were “confidential” and “commercial-in-confidence”.

Sharon Harris, a former Greater Dandenong councillor, implored the community to get behind the Choys – who are supporting their two children at university and primary school.

“It’s time for the community to save them. They’re friendly, everyone loves them. Their prices are great and they’ve been there for 90 years.

“I’m sure our community would be very sad to know the original cooks of spring rolls and dim sims were about to leave the market.

“It’s a callous and hard decision. What have Cindy and Sam done wrong?

“They deserve after Covid to earn some of their money back at least. We shouldn’t be wiping people off the earth because ‘we have the right to terminate you’.”

Dandenong Market stated: “DMPL has met with Ms Choy and her representative to provide further clarity around its decision.

“The specifics of the arrangement with the tenant are confidential.

“Because every commercial lease is unique, there are specific terms of the lease which are considered commercial-in-confidence.

“It is for these reasons that DMPL will not be commenting further.”