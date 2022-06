A woman has been found dead in a caravan fire in Dandenong South.

Emergency services were called to the fire at the caravan park on South Gippsland Highway just after 3am on Tuesday 14 June.

The 59-year-old woman’s body was found after the fire was extinguished.

Victoria Police has established a crime scene and is investigating.

The cause of the fire had yet to be determined, police say.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au