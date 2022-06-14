Awards’ expanded horizons

Greater Dandenong Chamber of Commerce has relaunched an expanded version of its prestigious annual awards.

The South East Business Awards in 2022 will include more categories and more eligible businesses across a wider geographic region.

“This year we’re expanding the footprint of the awards to include regions beyond Greater Dandenong, such as Casey, Frankston, Cardinia and Mornington Peninsula shires,” Greater Dandenong Chamber of Commerce president Lisa Moore said.

“There’s so many great business success stories across a wide field of sectors to celebrate.

“Whether you are a large organisation, entrepreneur, or a small business, we are looking to recognise and acknowledge those businesses striving for excellence in the South East region.”

The awards recognise outstanding business achievements and contributions to the South East area.

Nominations are open in the following categories:

• Business Innovation Award

• Environmental and Sustainability Award

• Community Impact Award

• Business Citizenship Award

• Employer Engagement Award

• Micro Business Award

• Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure Award

• Retail Award

• Professional Services Award

• Advanced Manufacturing Award

• Building and Construction Award

The winners of each category will be eligible for the Overall Business Award.

Successfully-nominated businesses are invited to a final awards presentation event in October.

Regardless of how large or small a business may be, entrants are judged on merit – the ones that stand out from the crowd and have gone the extra distance to ensure their client’s satisfaction.

If you have a great business story, and are located in Melbourne’s South East, consider nominating yourself for an award.

Alternatively, if you know of an outstanding business, show your support by nominating them.

Entry for the awards is free.

To register go to our website – greaterdandenongchamber.com.au/awards or scan the QR code.