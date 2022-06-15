‘New life’ for Doveton pool

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Casey Council has revealed a draft masterplan that aims to “breathe new life” into the retained 50-metre Doveton outdoor pool.

The $21.14 million proposed project would add elements accessible ‘all year round’ – a pool plaza, sandpit beach, water play area, adventure playground, picnic and barbecue area and an events forecourt.

It would also reduce the depth of the 50-metre pool, build a changeroom ‘village’ and increase car parking.

The Gambetta room and three small pools will be demolished.

After a fierce ‘Save Doveton Pool’ public campaign, the council backflipped on its 2021 proposal to replace the pool with parkland.

Doveton-Eumemmerring Township Association chair Sean Balfour welcomed the draft masterplan.

“After 12 months of community campaigning and media coverage we are delighted council removed the proposal to demolish the pool,” Mr Balfour said.

“The plan, if delivered, would restore the original funding intended for the upgrade and secure the pool’s long-term future as the centerpiece of our community.

“We look forward to hearing the feedback from the community consultation.”

Casey chair of administrators Noelene Duff said the masterplan “aims to breathe new life” into the site with a “variety of recreational opportunities for the community that can be accessed throughout the year, regardless of weather conditions”.

Casey has stated that the project depends on receiving $10 million from state and federal governments.

It would then start detailed design in this financial year, with construction over 2023-’25.

“Significant investment will be needed to ensure the pool remains viable,” Ms Duff said.

“While the project is dependent on the State and Federal Governments funding 50 per cent of the project costs, we want to know the draft masterplan meets the needs and expectations of the local community as reflected through previous extensive community engagement.”

Public feedback on the draft masterplan is open until Friday 1 July.

Details: https://conversations.casey.vic.gov.au/doveton-pool-in-the-park-concept-plan