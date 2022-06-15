Mason fined for silica exposure risks

A Dandenong stonemasonry company was convicted and fined over failing to control crystalline silica exposure risks.

Hilton Stone Pty Ltd pleaded guilty at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 14 June to two counts of failing to provide a safe working environment.

It was fined $12,500 for failing to provide proper controls to reduce the risk of exposure to silica dust and a further $12,500 for failing to have the required guarding on a power saw.

The company was ordered to pay costs of $6157.

During a WorkSafe inspection in March 2020, an inspector found that equipment used to cut grind or polish engineered stone did not have controls in place, WorkSafe told the court.

There was not an integrated water delivery system to suppress silica dust, nor an on-tool extraction system to remove airborne particles.

The company also did not have personal protective equipment such a respirator, or health-monitoring checks of workers.

WorkSafe health and safety executive director Narelle Beer said exposure to silica dust can lead to deadly diseases like silicosis which is a scarring of lungs, as well as kidney disease, lung cancer and autoimmune disease.

“Employers must ensure all safety measures are in place so workers aren’t exposed to levels of silica dust that are above the exposure standard.”

“WorkSafe will not hesitate to prosecute any duty holder who fails to do all that they can to protect their workers from the harmful dust.”