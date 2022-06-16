$250K reward to solve OCMG shootings

A $250,000 reward has been offered over shootings outside an outlaw motorcycle gang clubhouse in Titan Drive, Carrum Downs.

Victoria Police say shots were fired at the Outlaws clubhouse from a dark-coloured SUV driving past about 7.45pm on Friday, 27 September 2019.

Shortly afterwards, police detectives in an unmarked car were fired upon by a person outside the clubhouse.

Armed Crime Squad detectives believe the SUV drive-by was a targeted attack related to increasing tensions between the Outlaws and Comancheros OMCGs.

No one was physically injured.

On CCTV footage, several people standing outside the clubhouse are seen ducking for cover after a flash from a gun muzzle inside the SUV.

Soon afterwards, a patrolling unmarked police vehicle drives past in response to the sounds of gunfire.

After it drives past, a person – believed by police to be linked to the Outlaws – is seen running onto the road and shots are fired at the police car.

At the time, a large amount of people and vehicles were gathered outside the clubhouse.

The two detectives, from Echo Taskforce, said in a statement that the incident was “particularly concerning for us” but they weren’t intimidated by OMCGs.

“You don’t expect to be shot at when you come to work – least of all when you’re responding to an initial shooting targeted at the very people now potentially turning their firearms in your direction.

“This type of behaviour puts innocent people’s lives at risk.

“Their use of illicit firearms is both reckless and indiscriminate, and we’re lucky on this occasion that nobody – including innocent members of the public – was injured.

“It is definitely something that stays in the back of your mind, but it only makes us more determined to continue targeting criminal activity associated with OMCGs.

“We investigate those responsible for some of the most violent and serious crimes in our state, and it’s work we are very proud to undertake.”

On Saturday, 28 September 2019 – the day after the shootings – a dark-coloured Audi Q7 SUV was found on fire in a laneway at the western end of Hallam Valley Road in Dandenong South.

Police believe it is the same SUV involved in the drive-by shooting. It had been stolen from Melbourne’s West earlier that month.

CCTV footage from that area shows the SUV and a silver VW Golf both turning right on to Hallam Valley Road from South Gippsland Highway, shortly before the vehicle was set alight,.

Police believe that the people who set the SUV on fire left in the Golf hatchback.

In January 2020, detectives from the Armed Crime Squad released CCTV of the two vehicles and appealed for information.

No one has been charged in relation to the matter.

A reward of up to $250,000 will be paid at the discretion of the Chief Commissioner of Police, for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the incidents.

The Director of Public Prosecutions will also consider granting indemnity to those identifying the principal offender or offenders.

Detective Inspector Mark Hatt from the Armed Crime Squad said he hoped the reward announcement would entice someone to provide “crucial information”.

“There were numerous people at the clubhouse at the time, all with family, friends and associates.

“It is likely that they have spoken about the incident. Circumstances change and someone who may not have wanted to provide information to police previously may now feel ready to do so.

“We’re very keen to speak to anyone who might have witnessed the incidents, or who may know the identities of those involved.”

Det Insp Hatt said it was “incredibly fortunate” that the police detectives weren’t physically injured in the shooting.

“This incident continues to resonate with them almost three years later.

“Although the incidents occurred in a largely industrial area, there were other people living and working in close vicinity at the time who could have been impacted by the shootings.”

Any information to 1800 333 000 or www.crimestoppersvic.com.au