Scholarship beckons for Endeavour Hills talent

By Marcus Uhe

Kristin Astouroghlian will be one of eight competitors vying for a Sydney Eisteddfod Opera Scholarship on Sunday 26 June as part of the 2022 Sydney Eisteddfod Opera Scholarship final.

The Endeavour Hills tutor and her fellow seven finalists were chosen from a field of 38 performers across Australia and New Zealand who have been competing over the course of the last month.

Each finalist will compete for a total prize value of $61,000 to undertake further studies in Australia, or overseas.

This prestigious scholarship discovers fine voices across Australia and New Zealand and provides an invaluable experience for young vocalists to perform live in a wonderful venue and with a well-known orchestra.

Ms Astouroghlian grew up in choirs and took her first vocal lesson when she was in Year 9.

She can’t pinpoint a particular performer or performance that she would consider her favourite, but tries to pick-up bits and pieces from each viewing.

“Opera is a way to translate emotions, history, culture, knowledge, acting and singing, it’s all in there,” she said

“From every singer, every performer, there is something to learn.

“That character has a story to say, and I pass on that story to the audience.

“I become that character, I stop being Kristin on stage.”

Her musical pieces of choice for the final are Polina’s aria, from The Queen of Spades, by Russian composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, and Una Voce Poco Fa, from The Barber of Seville, by Gioachino Rossini.

The finalists will be accompanied by the Willoughby Symphony Orchestra, under the baton of the well-known conductor and Sydney Eisteddfod Ambassador Dr Nicolas Milton.

The Sydney Eisteddfod 2022 Opera Scholarship Final will be held on Sunday 26 June at The Concourse Concert Hall in Chatswood, Sydney at 2pm.