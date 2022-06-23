Keysborough Golf Club’s Sylvia Bourne received a Victorian Government golf scholarship program grant.

The opportunity will help the Bayles resident kickstart her golfing career and assist her securing a Diploma of Golf Management at the PGA of Australian International Golf Institute.

The Victorian Government is teeing up more scholarships that promote a wide range of job opportunities for Victorians in the golf industry.

Since 2021, the program has provided 26 future golf industry stars with grants of up to $7,500 in the categories of golf administration, player support, horticulture and design.

For more information about the program visit sport.vic.gov.au/grants-and-funding