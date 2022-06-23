Casey Council reappoints CEO Glenn Patterson

Casey Council administrators have voted unanimously to reappoint City of Casey chief executive officer Glenn Patterson for a further five years from September 2022.

Mr Patterson became CEO of Casey City Council in mid-September 2018.

He had previously been CEO of Yarra Ranges Council for ten years, and CEO of Baw Baw Shire Council and Colac Otway Shire Council before then.

Casey Council chief of administrators Nolene Duff concurred Mr Patterson’s leadership of the council “presents a high level of excellence.”

“Glenn has a tremendous amount of experience and continuously demonstrates a real passion, interest in and deep knowledge of the Casey community,” Ms Duff said.

“In reviewing his performance, the CEO Employment and Remuneration Committee particularly acknowledged his contribution and work done in incredibly challenging circumstances, especially over the last few years.

“Council will be doing all that we can to ensure we continue to work closely with the organisation, under Glenn’s leadership, in the best interests of Casey’s growing and diverse community and as we prepare for a new Council in 2024.”

Mr Patterson’s duty as council CEO includes preparing for a smooth transition to a new council in 2024, ensuring a financially sustainable organisation that delivers maximum community benefit, growing Casey’s current and emerging economies, fostering environmentally sustainable and climate ready practises, advocating to State and Federal Government for key service and infrastructure delivery and ensuring good governance and transparent decision making.

Mr Patterson said he was grateful for the council’s confidence in his ability to continue in the role.

“Over the last nearly four years, I have found it both immensely rewarding and challenging,” he said.

“Casey continues to be a progressive, future-focused organisation – plans for the next period see us in particular strengthening our focus on improvement and innovation, to deliver better value and outcomes for the Casey community.

“I am thrilled to be able to lead the organisation through this exciting period.”

Mr Patterson’s reappointment followed a performance review process, as outlined in the CEO Employment and Remuneration Policy, which was assessed by the Casey Council Panel of Administrators and an independent chair of the CEO Employment and Remuneration Committee.