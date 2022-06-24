Two homes on 12.5 acres

Is the country atmosphere calling you? Look no further! Lush green pastures, amazing sunrises and sunsets.

Private and convenient, just 6.8km from the heart of town and 300m to school bus stop. Chooks, cows, horses, climbing treehouse or even riding motocross on the 300m cut in track. Any lifestyle options you dream of you can make reality here.

Solid brick homes accommodate perfectly for dual family living. The gardens, pergola and extensive shedding are already in place ready for your use and enjoyment. Away from the hustle bustle this unique and valuable country estate is a breath of fresh air.

30 McNallys Road, Poowong

Price: $1,395,000 – $1,534,500

Inspect: By appointment

Contact: Miranda Pike 0404 193 205

Agent: Nutrien Delaney Livestock & Property, 5622 3800