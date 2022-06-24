Four Stingrays make Vic Country cut

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Four Dandenong Singrays have been selected in the Vic Country squad for the upcoming NAB AFL under 18 national championships.

Likely first round draft pick, Beaconsfield’s Mitch Szybkowski, Berwick’s Jaxon Binns, and Mornington Peninsula boys Finn Emile-Brennan and Henry Hustwaite were all among those selected.

Szybkowski is an inside bull with composure, smarts and a high work-rate prompting interest at the next level.

Binns put in a strong performance in Vic Country’s trial game getting plenty of possession and slipping past opponents

Eight Gippsland Power players have also been selected including Drouin’s Jacob Konstanty, a smart crumbing forward

Hustwaite has played across a variety of positions and was selected for the NAB AFL academy game in May that brought together the best 18-year-olds from across the country in a match against Collingwood’s VFL side, which his older brother Campbell captained.

Emile-Brennan is averaging over 23 possesions in his eight NAB League games.

Sam Frangalas (Berwick) Hugo Nosiara (Mt Eliza), Sam Latreille (Carrum Downs), Owen Williams (Mt Eliza), Cooper Simpson (Mt Martha), Nick Collier (Dromana), Taj Campbell-Farrell (Rye) and Ned Moodie (Pines) were the Stingrays who played in Vic Country’s trial match against Vic Metro in June, but missed the cut for Country’s final side.

Vic Country’s first match will take place at Thebarton Oval, Adelaide, against South Australia on Sunday June 26.