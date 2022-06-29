Boulevard ready soon, per councillor

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Stage One of the Springvale Boulevard project is running ahead of schedule and could now be finished by the end of June, according to Greater Dandenong councillor Richard Lim.

The communications manager for the contractor responsible for constructing the upgrade provided Cr Lim with the update on 9 June.

“He provided an update that it is likely for the Springvale Boulevard to be completed around the end of July if not earlier at the end of June which I am happy with,” Cr Lim said.

Minister for local government Shaun Leane and mayor Jim Memeti recently visited Springvale and Cr Lim said they were “very happy and very impressed with the progress.”

“On the same day, I met with Helen Beekmans, Economic Development Officer to discuss what we can do to assist with the issues raised by the business owners in Springvale, especially the street hot spots,” Cr Lim said.

“Video clips will be provided to assist the business owners’ requests. One of the issues raised was the street lights in front of a few shops and restaurants.

“Ms Beekmans would discuss with the business owners some ways that the Council may be able to assist such as training whether it is for free or paid by Council.”

The council was more cautious with its prediction, saying it expects the project to be completed in early August.

“We expect local businesses to see increased visitation levels following the completion of works, noting the ongoing impacts of the pandemic,”

“The works will assist to attract and retain sustainable retail, cultural and tourism activities.

“A high quality, revitalised public realm is delivered through these works that provides more seating for people to stop, rest and socialise. High quality, walkable and landscaped streets contribute to the wellbeing and economic health of our community.

“The project will transform the area into a highly accessible, functional and beautiful boulevard to attract more visitors to the area, create new trade opportunities and foster a renewed sense of community pride in the Springvale Activity Centre.”