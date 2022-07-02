Senior Citizens Group to close

By Cameron Lucadou-Wells and Marcus Uhe

The City of Casey have announced that the Hallam Senior Citizens Centre will now transition into council management, following the closure of the Hallam Senior Citizens Group.

Acting Manager Active Communities Sara Merkus said all existing hirers will be supported as part of the transition, with existing bookings being honoured to ensure there is no disruption to services and programs.

“The City of Casey is aware that after 45 years, the Hallam Senior Citizens Group will cease operation,” Ms Merkus said.

“Council officers are working closely with the Hallam Senior Citizens Group Committee to formally cease the group, and provide options for all current members to continue in similar programs where available at neighbouring facilities.”

Hallam Red Cross secretary Robert Read said it was a “great shame” that that the senior citizens group had closed.

“The age of people attending has increased to an age in which they’ve got problems with health.

“They’re not turning up as much as they used to, and we couldn’t get anyone on the management committee.”