Looking Back

100 years ago

6 July 1922

News in brief

• The Nationalists at their meeting last week were very pronounced in their loyalty to Mr Hughes as their leader and ended up singing “For he’s a jolly good fellow.”

• The Block Arcade Melbourne was sold last week for £232,500.

• The British Government has decided to defend Ulster against any Southern invasion, at all costs.

• About 75,000 medals are on hand at the Victorian Barrack’s, Melbourne awaiting to be distributed to returned soldiers.

• Australia House London, has made provision to handle 100,000 immigrants annually when Australia is ready for them

• The British Labor conference has decided against the Russian Soviet form of government and communism, on the ground that they are antagonistic to the best instincts of humanity and the progress of democracy.

50 years ago

4 July 1972

Datsun 120Y is honest little car

Datsun’s 1200 coupe is hardly new in Australian motoring scene, but it’s still one of the prettiest little coupes around. Its appeal lies in its classic simplicity of design and honest efficiency. It fits with the needs of city motorists and has the comfort and speed to make it a handy cruiser. At $2,635, the coupe follows the Japanese tendency to provide plenty for money, such as reclining seats, good carpet, a radio, disc brakes, and radial tyres as standard.

20 years ago

1 July 2002

Words, no result

Greater Dandenong Council has signed an agreement to develop trade opportunities with Xuzhou, its Chinese sister city, despite not one job or contract being created in the controversial program’s nine-year history. The trade agreement followed a trip to Xuzhou in April by mayor Paul Donovan, the council economic development unit manager Rod Shell, and city development manager Mal Baker and members of local businesses. A report by the mayor and two council officers revealed there had been no firm offers from the trip. The report estimated the trip’s cost to ratepayers was $13,400 for airfares accommodation and other incidental expenditure for the mayor and the two council officers. “I went over there (to Xuzhou) to try and see if the program is worthwhile and to develop some specific spin-offs for our city,” Donavan said. “If this is not possible, we need to reconsider the relationship.”

5 years ago

1 July 2017

Jobs up in the air

A Bangholme produce market that could generate 200 jobs got the green light form Greater Dandenong Councillors – but immediately arrived at a stop sign. Councillors approved the Dandy Fresh development for green wedge-zoned land in Harwood Road at their Monday 26 June council meeting, six votes to two. But Cr Matthew Kirwan, who voted against the proposal with Cr Loi Truong, lodged a rescission motion that will bring the matter back to the Monday 10 July meeting. He’ll ask councillors to take back their decision and re-debate it this time around. “The officer’s report provided flimsy justification and special treatment for a large-scale commercial food enterprise that should be in an industrial zone, not a green wedge zone,” Cr Kirwan said.

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society