Trio arrested after safe heist

Three men have been arrested in Hampton Park after allegedly stealing a safe and being followed across Melbourne by police.

The trio were spotted in a red SUV leaving a burgled telecommunications store in Hoppers Crossing about 12.40am on Thursday 7 July.

Police say the men removed two safes, with one of them left at the scene.

Police cars and the Airwing followed the car as it pulled a U-turn on the Princes Freeway towards Geelong, and fled at fast speed through Port Melbourne, St Kilda and Springvale.

On Westall Road, the SUV crossed to the wrong side of the road and a safe was thrown from the back of the vehicle as police officers tried to intercept it, police say.

The trio drove off in a second car after the SUV was dumped in Gayle Court, Clayton South.

The men dumped the second car in Jason Place, Hampton Park and fled on foot to a third car in Branton Drive.

A 28-year-old from Carrum Downs, a 32-year-old from Bundoora and a 33-year-old from Skye were arrested at the scene and questioned by police.