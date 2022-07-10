Chemical clean-up ‘complete’

Environment Protection Authority Victoria says it has finished removing about 1200 containers of liquid chemical waste from a Dandenong South business.

EPA chief executive Lee Miezis said the EPA started removing the intermediate bulk containers stored at David Barry Logistics at Berends Road in March.

Each IBC contained about 1000 litres of liquid.

The containers had been relocated from a former Bradbury Industrial Services chemical facility and an unlicensed warehouse.

Bradbury went into liquidation after its site caught fire in 2019. It disclaimed interest in the IBCs.

Mr Miezis said the EPA stepped in with the clean-up due to the “potentially serious risk to the community and the environment from the stored chemicals”.

“EPA has increased its ability to ensure situations like this do not happen again with improved waste tracking and monitoring and an increased focus on the waste industry.

“We worked closely with DBL and our contractor, Veolia, to ensure removal works were carried out safely and with minimal impact to the community, local businesses and the environment.”

The containers were taken to an EPA-licensed co-processing facility in Victoria. The chemical waste was co-processed in cement kilns for treatment and disposal.