No place for Islamophobia: Premier

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

The State Government “will always have your back”, Premier Daniel Andrews has told a besieged Langwarrin mosque.

Mr Andrews offered funding for CCTV cameras and security during the hour visit to the Bait-ul-Salam House of Peace mosque – an offer that was appreciated but declined by the Ahmadiyya Muslim community.

Mosque spokesperson Aziz Bhatti was thankful for the “generous offer” but the centre already had security systems in place.

“It is the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community’s tradition to be a helping and lending hand for the government rather than a taking hand.

“We appreciate the Government’s offer of helping us but it would be better if the Government spends this money to other needy areas and communities in need.”

The community’s deeds include taking part in Australia Day, Clean Up Australia Day, Red Cross appeals and National Tree Day.

The Premier’s visit came days after a solidarity forum on 24 June in response to an alleged group attack on the place of worship.

It was attended by faith leaders and politicians, including Opposition Leader Matthew Guy, Liberal MP Brad Battin and Labor MP Paul Edbrooke.

Mr Bhatti said it was part of an “overwhelming” show of support from the wider community since the attack.

Mr Andrews posted on social media that the mosque and community were “bouncing back” a few weeks after a “shocking attack”.

“But I want to be very clear – these actions have no place in our community. Ever.

“And Islamophobia and discrimination will never be tolerated in our state.

“Victoria’s Muslim community makes an important contribution to our state, every single day.

“You make our state stronger, fairer, and better.

“And our Government will always have your back.”

Victoria Police arrested and charged eight men with burglary and trespass over the incident on Sunday 19 June.

They include one aged 62, two aged 18 and five aged 19.

The mosque’s imam Wadood Janud has stated that the community would invite the offenders back, to inform them about their faith.