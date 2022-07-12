UPDATE: Shooter still at large

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A man who was fatally shot at a house on Corrigan Road, Noble Park knew his attacker, Homicide Squad police say.

The 36-year-old victim from Noble Park North had driven to the house, where there was an altercation inside about 6am on Monday 11 July, Detective Inspector Dean Thomas said.

More than one shot was fired inside the house, he said.

The man, who was believed to be unarmed, died at the scene. At the time were several people in the house, who were being questioned by detectives.

“Whilst there have been a number of (recent shooting) incidents, we don’t believe this is connected to the ongoing feuds that have been occurring,” Det Insp Thomas said.

“These people are known to each other. It’s not a random attack or organised crime or (outlaw motorcycle gang) linked.”

The alleged shooter was said to have fled on foot into the nearby Ross Reserve, police say.

Police remain on the hunt for the alleged offender and the gun.

Det Insp Thomas urged the person to turn themselves in.

“We have a reasonable understanding of what’s taken place and we have a number of witnesses assisting us to build that picture up.”

There were no known outlaw bikie or organised crime links to the shooting, but the parties were known to each other.

The victim was known to have prior convictions.

Det Insp Thomas said the homicide was “unsettling” for neighbours, and “tragic” for the victim’s friends and family.

“It’s not something people want, it’s not something that we want.”

Any information, including dash-cam footage in the Corrigan Road and Ross Reserve areas, to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or www.crimestoppersvic.com.au