Thief skims accounts at ATMs

Police detectives are hunting a man who stole almost $9000 using skimmed bank cards.

The man withdrew money from victims’ bank accounts by using the cards at 12 ATMs in Springvale and other suburbs between December 2021 and March 2022.

Police say the victims reported unauthorized cash withdrawals totalling $8,790 without knowing when or how their bank cards were compromised.

The man is described as Caucasian appearance, aged in his 30’s and medium build.

He’s been often captured on CCTV wearing a black New York Yankees baseball cap, blue surgical mask, black hoodie with white writing on the chest, blue denim jeans and black-and-white adidas joggers.

Stonnington CIU detectives are investigating, and urging other victims to come forward.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au