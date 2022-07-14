Car servicing made easier

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Australian drivers will soon have the freedom to have their vehicle serviced by any mechanic, meaning more choice for repairs and more cash in their pocket.

Car manufacturers will now be required to make vehicle service and repair information available for all repairers and training organisations at a fair price, under the Motor Vehicle Service and Repair Information Sharing Scheme

Bruce MP Mr Hill praised the scheme, which took effect on Friday 1 July.

“Everyone should be able to choose where they get their car serviced,” he said.

“Finally, after years of campaigning by Labor, independent car mechanics will have a fair go to compete for service and repair work.

“This change will level the playing field and is terrific for consumers and small business, putting downwards pressure on costs.”

Real-time access to vehicle information such as digital files and codes vary from car to car but are needed to complete many aspects of a repair or service. Car manufacturers generally own and control technical information and in many cases only share it with their dealership’s networks and affiliated repairers, making it difficult for independent repairers to effectively compete for business.

Automotive Service and Repair Authority (AASRA) secretary Stuart Charity supported the scheme.

“The new Scheme will lead to a stronger Australian automotive service and repair industry keeping 19.8 million vehicles on the road.”