Multicultural award nominations open

Nominations are now open for the 2022 Victorian Multicultural Awards for Excellence, recognising remarkable people in our communities who have shaped Victoria’s multicultural success story.

Now in its 21st year, the annual awards honour outstanding individuals and organisations who build cross-cultural understanding and support those with migrant, refugee and asylum seeker backgrounds.

Victorians can be nominated for paid or voluntary work, and each of the 14 categories can have multiple winners and may recognise highly commended nominations.

Victorian Multicultural Commission chairperson Vivienne Nguyen said the awards were a great way to recognise the efforts of our multicultural community.

“Our multicultural communities remain connected and inspired thanks to these champions,” Ms Nguyen said.

“This is an important opportunity for us to recognise and thank the people and organisations whose contributions create significant impacts on the broader society and for multiculturalism.

“The people in our multicultural communities are not always recognised for the impact they make on our lives.”

All recipients will be honoured at a ceremony at Government House on Tuesday 25 October.

This year’s categories cover Arts, Business, Community Innovation, Education, Emergency Services, Health, Justice, Local Government, Media, Police, Refugee Advocacy, Sport, Youth Leadership and the Premier’s Award for Community Harmony.

Victorian Multicultural Affairs Minister Ros Spence encouraged people to nominate someone deserving for the awards.

“Our success as a state is indebted to the extraordinary contributions of our diverse communities,” Mr Spence said.

“These awards pay tribute to those who make our state such a vibrant and welcoming place to live.”

Victorians are encouraged to submit nominations by Sunday 7 August.

Nominations are welcome for large and small organisations and people of all cultures, faiths, ages, genders and abilities.

In most cases, individuals and organisations can self-nominate.

For more information about eligibility and how to nominate, visit multiculturalcommission.vic.gov.au/multicultural-awards-for-excellence