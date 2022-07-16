Men’s Shed

Keysborough Men’s Shed is a group based on old-fashioned mateship. It provides a place where men can feel included and safe, and is a tonic for their health and wellbeing. Activities include woodwork projects, cooking for lunches, welding, maintenance around the place and assistance to the community.

It’s in the reserve outside the rear of Resurrection Primary School, 402 Corrigan Road, Keysborough (enter driveway opposite 16 Loxwood Avenue).

Fridays 9am to 2pm. Details: Michael Howlett, 0408 545 196.

Fun for retirees

Waverley Gardens Combined Probus Club is seeking new members from Dandenong North, Noble Park and Springvale North. In addition to other activities, members meet for coffee and listen to a guest speaker.

From 9.45am to noon on the last Tuesday of the month at Southern Community Centre, 27 Rupert Dr, Mulgrave. Details: Don, 9560 6046.

Photography competition

Every year Greater Dandenong City Council produces a Community Calendar for residents which features photos taken in our municipality. Residents can submit photos taken in their local community to win cash prizes and feature in the 2023 calendar. All photos chosen to appear in the calendar will also feature in an exhibition at the Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre later this year. Photos can be of architecture, outdoor space or something different that captures your imagination.

Prizes are $1000 for first place, $500 for second place, and $250 for third place.

Submissions close on Friday 16 September. Details: greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/photography-competition

A Floral Muse Exhibition

An opportunity to admire the beauty of the decorative use of flowers and plants to embellish home furnishings, create amazing public spaces and to learn plant symbolic cultural meanings.

Weekly on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, at 10am. Location: Benga, Heritage Hill Museum and Historic Gardens – 66 McCrae St, Dandenong.

Conversation circle

Join the Conversation Circle at Dandenong Library and make new friends whilst practising English in a friendly, relaxed and safe environment. This program is suitable for adults. Low to intermediate levels of English language skills are required.

When: Every Thursday during school terms 6-7.30pm.

Reducing plastic waste workshop

Join us this Plastic Free July to learn all about alternatives to single-use plastics for everything in meetings, to catering and celebrations. We will also share with you fun, plastic-reducing activities you can run with your groups.

The online event is on Wednesday 20 July from 5.30pm to 6.15pm. Go to greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au

Jobs Victoria Advocate

Drop-in employment information.

Monday from 10am–4pm at Springvale Library; Wednesday from 10am–4pm at Dandenong Library; every Thursday fortnight at CoCO’S, 2-3/48 McCrae Street Dandenong; Tuesday and Friday from 10am–4pm at Springvale Learning & Activities Centre.

Contact Ali Abd Ali. Phone: 0452 647 522. Email: pathways@springvalelac.org.au

Upending Expectations: Contemporary Glass – Exhibition

Launching in Victoria exclusive to Dandenong, Upending Expectations: Contemporary Glass celebrates a diverse range of artists whose experimental, innovative and at times cross-disciplinary practice, utilises glass and its properties of light, transparency and reflection.

The exhibition features Australian artists Gabriella Bisetto, Cobi Cockburn, Nadege Desgenetez, Mel Douglas, Rose-Mary Faulkner, Nicholas Folland, Kirstie Rea, Harriet Schwarzrock and Brendan Van Hek along with international artist Annie Cattrell (UK).

Exhibition dates: Tuesday 28 June – Friday 5 August, 12pm-4pm. Location: Walker Street Gallery