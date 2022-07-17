Police launch new service to report commuter behaviour

Victoria Police has launched a new service for commuters to report unwanted sexual behaviour on public transport.

The service, called STOPIT, allows people subjected to such behaviour or who witness it to discreetly text police using their mobile phone.

They then receive a link to provide information to a dedicated team of transit police about what occurred.

People using the service will be able to notify police about six types of behaviours comprising unwanted sexual behaviour, suspicious behaviour, threatening and offensive behaviour, obscene and racist language, drug and alcohol-related incidents and graffiti and property damage.

They are directed to a digital form and asked to submit details of the incident including the time, date, location and public transport carriage number.

A photo may also be submitted if it is safe to capture one.

Research completed for Victoria Police has shown people who are subjected to unwanted sexual behaviour or witness it often don’t report it at the time out of safety concerns or because they don’t know how to make a complaint.

There can also be confusion about whether unwelcome behaviour is a criminal offence.

Transit & Public Safety Command Assistant Commissioner Dean McWhirter said the service was a demonstration of the police’s commitment to ensure unwanted sexual behaviour on public transport is stamped out.

“STOPIT will give police a better understanding of exactly what’s occurring and, most importantly, boost our ability to identify perpetrators and hold them to account,” he said.

“This is a significant initiative for Victoria Police and I am incredibly proud of everyone who has dedicated years to this Australian-first service.”

Victoria Police has been developing STOPIT since 2019 to help combat sexual offending on public transport and give commuters greater confidence when they travel.

A similar service has operated in the UK for several years and credited with empowering victims and bystanders to come forward.

To initiate the service, commuters can text ‘STOPIT’ to 0499 455 455.

Victoria Police encourages people to save the number to their mobile phone.

STOPIT is not monitored live and should not be used if an urgent response is required.

Anyone requiring an immediate police response in an emergency is still advised to phone Triple Zero (000).

STOPIT is now available on trains and will be extended to trams and buses in late August.

The service is available in 13 languages.

For further information, go to police.vic.gov.au/stopit