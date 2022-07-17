Sandown grants announced

The Sandown Community Support Fund (SCSF) announced the latest round of funding support for groups within the Greater Dandenong community.

Sponsored by Greyhounds Entertainment and Sandown Greyhound Racing Club, the SCSF enables non-profit clubs and groups to continue their excellent work within the community by supplying financial support through grant funding.

The fund helps non-profit organisations deliver projects and services that drive our local community.

“It is an honour to work alongside local clubs to help enhance the wider community. The financial support is key in planning and executing programs that will further build and develop the communities that we all call home. It was a pleasure hosting all those involved on Thursday,” said Adrian Scott, CEO of Sandown Greyhounds.

The fund is a vital initial step towards rebuilding local groups who have been severely affected throughout the pandemic.

“The past couple years have been incredibly tough on everyone and as a community we must stick together and lend each other a helping hand. It is vital that we support these clubs as they continue the rebuilding process in our local community,” said Suong Tran, general manager of Greyhounds Entertainment.

The successful groups were acknowledged with a presentation on 14 July at Sandown Greyhound Racing Club.

The successful groups were:

* Burden Park Bowls Club.

* Mazenod old Collegians Football Club.

* Southern Pirates Cricket Club.

* Noble Park Secondary College.

* Clayton Football Netball Club.

* Road Safety Education Limited.

* Springvale Benevolent Society.

Sandown also unveiled their new Indigenous acknowledgement site with a Welcome to Country, conducted by Uncle Mik and Jungala and supported by the Bunurong Land Council. Sandown acknowledges the stories, traditions and living cultures of the Bunurong peoples and is committed to building a brighter future.

Community groups in the City of Greater Dandenong are encouraged to apply for the next round of grant funding which is open until 6 October 2022.