‘Gang rivals’ charged over stabbing, home invasion spree

Seven youths have been arrested over a stabbing in Springvale and three aggravated home invasions in Hampton Park, Noble Park and Dandenong last month.

Gang Crime Squad detectives arrested the males during raids of 10 properties in Melbourne’s west early on Wednesday 20 July.

Cash, methylamphetamine, two extendable batons, three machetes and a meat cleaver were seized during the searches.

Police believe the stabbing and home invasions were targeted, and a result of escalating tensions between two rival gangs of male youths.

On 16 June, a 23-year-old Springvale man was hospitalised after three hooded males allegedly stabbed him with machetes in Buckingham Avenue Springvale.

He reportedly received wounds to his body and legs.

On 18 June, significant damage was caused to vehicles and dwellings during the three home invasions, police say.

Residents at home at the time were physically uninjured, according to police.

Two 18-year-old Sunshine men were charged with aggravated home invasion, attempted aggravated burglary and criminal damage.

The pair faced Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 20 July.

A 19-year-old St Albans man was charged with aggravated home invasion, criminal damage and possess prohibited weapon.

He was remanded in custody until 26 July.

A 17-year-old Sunshine North boy was remanded and charged with aggravated home invasion, attempted aggravated burglary and criminal damage.

A 17-year-old Sunshine North boy was remanded and charged with aggravated home invasion, attempted aggravated burglary, criminal damage and possess prohibited weapon.

A 19-year-old Deer Park man and a 16-year-old Deer Park boy were released and expected to be charged on summons.