Teens released after pursuit arrests

Ten males have been released “pending further enquiries” after being arrested in Hallam over a cross-town police pursuit early on 25 July.

Three men aged 18, three boys aged 17, two aged 16 and two 15-year-olds had been questioned by Moorabbin CIU detectives later that morning.

They have not been charged.

Police had followed an allegedly stolen Volkswagen Tiguan, which was travelling in convoy with an allegedly stolen BMW sedan on Punt Road, Richmond about 12.45am.

The cars split up in Pascoe Vale South about 1am.

With the help of the Air Wing, police followed the VW through the city and South East suburbs at speeds more than 170 km/h.

About 1.40am, the car stopped in White Street, Parkdale and a passenger fled the car.

The vehicle was dumped at Kidds Road, Doveton just after 2am.

The occupants ran through parkland and were picked up by a Honda sedan on James Cook Drive, Endeavour Hills.

The sedan was followed to a house at Princes Highway, Hallam where the males were arrested.

Any information, CCTV or dash-cam footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or www.crimestoppersvic.com.au