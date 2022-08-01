Trees for Dandenong

By Jonty Ralphsmith

The Greater Dandenong Council is set to introduce the ‘one tree per child’ initiative.

The program operates in 10 countries and allows each child to plant at least one tree before they leave school.

One tree per child provides celebrity encouragement, expertise and support.

Council officers will now present a report on the benefits of the program and liaise with schools in the municipality.

There are five benefits to children according to the motion’s preamble

1. Planting a tree is often the first act of community volunteering that’s undertaken by a child. Planting a tree gives children ‘a sense of belonging’. In this way, tree planting builds stronger communities.

2. Psychological research shows that childhood contact with nature and trees leads to better mental health. After the COVID lockdowns in many parts of Australia, this mental health benefit is more important than ever.

3. As a child grows, so does their tree. This connection between the child and their tree leads to increased environmental awareness and care.

4. When a child plants a tree, it makes them happy to know they’re helping our wildlife, soil and environment. Given all the bad news about the environment, tree planting can empower our kids in a positive way.

5. Planting a tree provides shade and wildlife habitat in schools, parks, gardens and the wider community. As the tree grows, it also decreases pollution which improves respiratory health for children with asthma.

Councillor Rhonda Garad, who moved the motion thanked council for supporting the scheme and Cr Formoso also expressed her endorsement.