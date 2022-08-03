P-plater allegedly blows 0.230 after crash

A 21-year-old P-plater has allegedly blown 0.230 on a breath-test after crashing into two parked vehicles in Doveton.

The man’s black BMW X6 wagon crashed while driving east on a residential street about 7.10pm on Sunday 31 July, police say.

The probationary driver, who is required to have a zero blood-alcohol concentration while driving, had his license suspended on the spot.

His breath test reading was more than four times the 0.05 limit.

He is expected to be charged with careless driving, driving under the influence and driving whilst exceeding 0.00.