Pair charged after drug raids

Springvale Divisional Response Unit detectives seized nearly $400,000 of cannabis and ice in two early-morning raids on Wednesday 27 July.

Two Pakenham men were charged during the raids conducted with the Dog Squad and Clandestine Laboratory Squad.

Police say they seized about 19 kilograms of cannabis with an estimated street value of $380,000.

About 30 grams of methylamphetamine worth about $6000 as well as an imitation gun, a taser, a butterfly knife and about $76,600 cash were also seized.

A 51-year-old Pakenham man was charged with trafficking and possession of cannabis and methylamphetamine, cultivating a drug of dependence, possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of ammunition and dealing with the proceeds of crime.

A 47-year-old Pakenham man was charged with three counts of possessing a drug of dependence and possession of an unregistered firearm.

Both men were bailed to appear before the Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 29 November.

Detective Acting Sergeant Damian Johnston from Springvale DRU said drug traffickers would be “held to account and face the full extent of the judicial process”.

“Whether contributing to road trauma, violence on the streets or driving an offender to steal from others to fund a drug dependence, police see the effects of drug use every single day.