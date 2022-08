Up to 400 marijuana plants have been seized by police during a raid in Doveton.

Springvale Divisional Response Unit officers entered a former milk bar on the corner of Chestnut Road and Cassia Avenue about 7am on Wednesday 3 August.

They estimated the crop comprised between 300-400 plants.

The premises were unoccupied at the time, police say.

The investigation is ongoing.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.