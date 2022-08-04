Teen charged after Doveton pursuit

A Springvale South man has been arrested in an allegedly stolen vehicle after a police pursuit in Doveton.

The 18-year-old is one of three men charged with almost 50 offences relating to alleged vehicle thefts and break-ins in the East and South East.

The spate of crime spanned suburbs such as Keysborough, Springvale and Clarinda between 7-17 July, police say.

Monash CIU detectives arrested the teen on Thursday 21 July. He was remanded to face Dandenong Magistrate’s Court on 26 August.

The other two alleged offenders include a 24-year-old Ashwood man in Chadstone on 28 July who was arrested after crashing a stolen vehicle into a parked car, police say.

A 29-year-old Richmond man was arrested in Oakleigh on the same day.

Police say all stolen vehicles have been located.

The arrests are part of Operation Leopard, which targets vehicle theft and break-ins in Melbourne’s East.

Sergeant Jack Russell from Monash Crime Investigation Unit said stolen vehicles were often involved in further offending.

“Police have zero tolerance for offenders who scour the streets looking for any opportunity to steal.

“As part of Operation Leopard, local police are sharing intelligence on known persons of interest, intercepting vehicles, and regularly patrolling local streets to detect and deter offending.

“We will simply not sit and wait for offending to occur. Police will continue to target thieves in our community and put them before a court.”

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au