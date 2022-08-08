Update: Police investigate “suspicious” Keysborough fire

Police are investigating a suspicious fire that engulfed an abandoned house on Greens Road, Keysborough.

FRV and CFA fire crews were called out to the two-storey building on the corner of Indians Drive just after 5.30pm on Sunday 7 August.

The scene was brought under control by 6.29pm, according to a FRV spokesperson.

“Both Ambulance Victoria and Victoria Police were on scene to assist with crew welfare and traffic control.”

Victoria Police reported no injuries.

“The fire is being treated as suspicious,” a police spokesperson said.

Emergency Victoria issued a community message, warning of smoke from the blaze.

Greens Road was closed during the fire-fighting effort.

Chelsea SES reported an excavator was called in that night to demolish the remaining building ruins due to safety concerns.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au