Four more arrests in gang violence investigation

Four more people have been arrested as part of a Gang Crime Squad police investigation into a stabbing in Springvale and three aggravated home invasions in the South East in June.

The 16-year-old Williams Landing boy, a 17-year-old Cairnlea boy, an 18-year-old Delahey man and a 27-year-old Ardeer man were arrested during raids in North West Melbourne on 10 August.

The males were interviewed over allegations of aggravated home invasion with an offensive weapon, attempted aggravated burglary and possess controlled weapons.

The Williams Landing boy is expected to be released pending further enquiries, the other males were expected to be charged, police say.

Fifteen people have been arrested and five knives seized by police during the investigation.

The stabbing in Springvale and home invasions in Hampton Park, Noble Park and Dandenong on 18 June are the result of “escalating tensions” between two rival gangs of male youths, police say.

The investigation is ongoing.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au