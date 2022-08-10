Role-model chases NFL dream

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A First Nations support group has got behind a Dandenong man’s dream of becoming a gridiron star in the US.

Elvis Carter, 20, flies out to Missouri Valley College this month to start a four-year program in college football with the hope of being drafted into the NFL.

Ahead of his trip, he was presented with a $10,000 cheque from South East Metro Aboriginal Suicide Prevention and Healing Network (SEMASPAHN) at Casey Aboriginal Gathering Place in Doveton on 29 July.

SEMASPAHN chair Debbie Clifford said her network began about five years ago to “make a difference”.

“We are happy to support our community and believe in doing this we are all healing.

“Great role models are crucial so we are happy to support Elvis on his journey.”

Mr Carter, a two metre-plus tall offensive lineman and left tackle, has plied his craft at Monash Warriors.

He’s been in rigorous training up to six times a week while working full time ahead of his US college football debut.

“I will be in the program for four years and then hopefully make my way to a tier-one college to then find the pathway to the NFL,” he recently told Star Journal.

“The dream is to be drafted by a division one college side like Alabama where Jesse Williams went and then, hopefully be drafted by the Los Angeles Rams.”

Meanwhile, Ms Clifford said SEMASPAHN looked forward to formally launching as a vital community support in 2023.

Some of its work was educating “our community” on pre-suicidal warning signs.

“Our Aboriginal community is strong, but even the strongest people need support.

“Sometimes we lose our way and guidance is important to find our way through life’s challenges.

“Our aim is to provide opportunities for community to access that support and guidance to maintain those important connections.”