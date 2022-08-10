Big moments at Shepley

By Jonty Ralphsmith

He’s got a famous Dandenong name: now Kade De La Rue is creating his own special memories at the Rays Cave.

The son of former skipper Ben, the 16-year-old kicked two goals late in the final quarter, both of which gave his side the lead.

His second goal was the match winner, breaking the deadlock at the 23-minute mark.

De La Rue pounced on a loose ball and converted from 15 metres out after a clutch, clean, half-volley pick up and long kick in from defender Ned Moodie.

The Stingrays’ game was the first of a double header at Shepley Oval on Sunday, their match against Bendigo preceding GWV’s tight victory over Gippsland.

Eye catching moments permeated both matches as the jostling for positions heats up with the APS players set to return for the final round of the home and away season.

19-year-old St Kevin’s boy, Harrison Collopy, was one who produced some individual highlights, with his bodywork and intercept marking in defence resisting several Pioneers inside 50s.

Alongside him in defence, Billy Wilson, Kobe Shipp (24 touches, nine marks) was also a prime mover, and Finn Emile-Brennan (team-high eight rebound 50s) backed himself as an aggressive defender, particularly standing up late.

A total of 12 bottom-agers turned out for the Rays as they were skippered by 17-year-old Cooper Simpson for the second consecutive week.

Simpson’s green boots were almost as bright as his game as he brought class and polish with 22 touches, five tackles and two goals.

“Bloody star isn’t he?” coach Nick Cox said of Simpson.

“He’s a very good player.

“He’s got good speed and kicks the ball really well and has the ability to win in close and then outside execute with his running ability.

“Giving him the captaincy is good for his development going forward and he will get better from the experience of leading the boys.”

Inside 50, Mount Eliza product Ziggy Toledo-Glasman played as the deepest forward, protecting the drop-zone well in one-on-one contests, giving him four goals.

“Ziggy had an injured preseason (ankle) and has come back with impactful games and he showed it today, both in the air and on the ground, so he’s one that is gaining a little bit of momentum on the back of not getting a huge amount of disposal.

“His body-positioning is quite good, I would like to see him get up the ground a little bit more but he makes the most of his opportunities.”

Sam Latreille brought pressure, confidence and speed in gathering 16 possessions and laying five tackles, and Jack Wilson (one goal, 12 touches) had some moments, having performed excellently in Hampton Park’s senior side last week.

Bendigo had more territory in the first quarter, forcing the Rays to come from behind, but they were able to get as far as 17 points in front in the third quarter, but the Pioneers were plucky setting up the climax.

Well-built midfielder Henry Hustwaite finished with 27 possessions and was strong in the contest as the Rays tried to wrench control, backing himself to find targets and break tackles, despite being caught on a few occasions.

The Vic-country representative was another whose experience shone through late as he won two crucial centre clearances.

While hoping for more consistency, Dandenong’s maturity to stand up in the pressure moments impressed Cox, who coached in shades from the boundary line.

Meanwhile, Gippsland started strongly but couldn’t hold on to the lead as GWV lifted the intensity as the game went on.

The 12-point margin reflected the closely fought contest that GWV controlled for slightly longer stages when it mattered most.

Coming off a four goal, 30 touch game, Bailey Humphrey (1.4) was again a massive presence up forward, alongside 17-year-old Zane Duursma who was also given plenty of midfield minutes.

Coming back to play for the Power after three games of VFL footy, Mitch Moschetti’s mature body was important as he finished with 28 possessions and seven tackles in the midfield and Nar Nar Goon’s Paddy Cross was again tough with 20 touches and five tackles.