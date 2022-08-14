‘Trouble-spot’ benches removal call

By Cam Lucadou-Wells and Jonty Ralphsmith

Traders have called for the removal of park benches in the troubled Lonsdale Street precinct in Dandenong.

At a 8 August council meeting, Cr Bob Milkovic said traders wanted the park bench removed from the pocket park between Palm Plaza and Lonsdale Street.

The park attracted “anti-social behaviour”, “people sitting on benches drinking” and “empty bottles day in, day out”.

“Would it be possible to leave the park but just get rid of the benches so people don’t congregate there?

“I’ve never seen anyone with small kids going there at all. It’s mostly occupied day and night by unsavoury characters.”

Cr Tim Dark said he’d witnessed about 12 “unsavoury characters”, with “empty goon bags” on the ground, “broken glass”, smashed wine bottles in the park.

He called for the council to consider CCTV on the adjoining council-owned buildings.

The removal of the park’s benches was also “absolutely warranted”.

City amenity director Jody Bosman said the Safer Streets initiative would consider the option after gathering all available facts, data and intelligence.

“I don’t think the change in behaviour is brought about by the removal of infrastructure in itself. It’s all part and parcel of a bigger exercise.”

Cr Rhonda Garad told Star Journal that there should be a more “nuanced” approach than removing benches, which may just shift the behaviour elsewhere.

She said action needed to be taken on the “root causes” of the troubles, such as homelessness and unemployment.

“When those issues coalesce, you will have social disturbance.”

Founder of Creston Real Estate, Ashton Ashokkumar, meanwhile, called on the council to remove a bench at the front of his shop.

“Council thought it would do good things but people are coming, sitting and drinking which is affecting businesses because it is uncomfortable for walk-in customers,” he said.

“In the time being I hope they can remove the chairs and I believe the police are doing a fantastic job but council has to do (its) part.”

Mr Ashokkumar added he didn’t feel unsafe. He frequently talks to the people believed to be causing the trouble, he said.