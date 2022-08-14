Council lodges Games EOI

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

City of Greater Dandenong has formally pitched for a “festival of events” during the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

In an official EOI submission to the State Government, the council has presented itself as a ‘Gateway to Gippsland’ for the regional Victoria-based Games.

Acting community services director Jim Davine said Greater Dandenong’s “diverse community” presents an opportunity to celebrate “multiculturalism” and “our alliance with Commonwealth nations”.

Festivals and events in the council area would highlight diverse cultural performances, food, religious affiliations and existing cultural precincts.

The council could also stream events such as opening and closing ceremonies on large civic screens in Springvale and Dandenong.

“These activations would take place across existing major cultural precincts including Little India, Afghan Bazaar, Dandenong Market and Multicultural Place at Springvale.

“(They would) include celebrations and tours that link with cultural facilities including the Drum Theatre, Dandenong New Art (DNA) Gallery and local sporting facilities facilities including the Dandenong Wellbeing Centre, Tatterson Park and Shepley Oval.”

The council area could provide “first class” training facilities and base camps for competing nations, he said

Venues included playing fields, athletics track, sports courts and aquatic centre at Tatterson Park, Greaves Reserve, Ross Reserve and Shepley Oval.

Dandenong Stadium’s 15 indoor courts were well placed to host volleyball or basketball teams, Mr Davine said.

He added the Greater Dandenong Table Tennis Centre which is proposed for development in 2024 as a possibility, pending funding.

Mr Davine didn’t mention the proposed $110 million Dandenong Sport and Events Centre project – a 15,000-seat rectangular stadium that mayor Jim Memeti pitched as a potential host of Rugby 7s matches during the Games.

In June 2021, Deloitte Australia embarked on a $200,000 business case and feasibility review – joint funded by the council and State Government.

It has yet to be released.

Mr Davine said active involvement in the Games would bring “long-term economic, social and health and wellbeing outcomes for the community.”