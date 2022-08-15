Extra opening hours floated for Doveton pool

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

The recently-endangered Doveton Pool in the Park could be set to open more often this summer, as part of a Casey Council proposal.

The council is set to vote on 16 August on whether to open the outdoor pools on days 25 degrees Celsius and hotter. Currently, the temperature trigger is 30 degrees Celsius.

It is also proposed to lengthen the pool season between 19 November and 2 April.

The operating model is estimated to cost Casey $333,650 – marginally less than the estimated $390,928 cost of opening every day during pool season without the temperature trigger.

Currently, the pool costs the council $260,000 a year.

Casey administrators will also vote on the recommended adoption of its $21.14 million master plan to retain the 50-metre pool after favourable community feedback.

A council report also recommends for the council to start detailed design work. Construction could start as soon as 2023-’24.

As part of the project, ‘all year round’ attractions such as water play, playground, barbecue area and events forecourt would be added to the site.

The Gambetta room and three small pools would be demolished.

The upgrade would also comprise reducing the depth of the 50-metre pool, building a changeroom ‘village’ and increasing car parking.

The project is contingent on receiving 50 per cent funding from state and federal governments.

According to Casey, the redeveloped pool would cost between $192,000 to nearly $500,000 a year, depending on the length of pool season.

This is expected to be offset by reduced maintenance costs.

After a fierce ‘Save Doveton Pool’ public campaign, the council backflipped on its 2021 proposal to replace the pool with parkland.

Doveton-Eumemmerring Township Association chair Sean Balfour said the masterplan was a “good balance of pool and park space”, with provision for community groups.

“The next stroke is to have it open all year round no matter the dry weather like (Casey) RACE and (Casey) ARC (pools).”

Casey chair of administrators Noelene Duff recently said the masterplan “aims to breathe new life” into the site with a “variety of recreational opportunities for the community that can be accessed throughout the year, regardless of weather conditions”.