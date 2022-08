A Lynbrook P-plater has had his car impounded after police allegedly detected him speeding 55km/h over the limit in Springvale.

Greater Dandenong Highway Patrol say the car sped at 135 km/h in an 80km/h zone on Westall Road about 7.55pm on Saturday 13 August.

The 21-year-old driver was intercepted and arrested by police a short time later.

He is expected to be charged on summons with speeding, police say.

His car was impounded for 30 days at a cost of $950.