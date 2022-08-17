DNA gallery glitch

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A thorny contractual dispute has been revealed as the true cause for the stalling of City of Greater Dandenong’s major contemporary art gallery project.

Works on the $7.2 million-plus Dandenong New Gallery (DNA) at 5 Mason Street have no end in sight, despite being 72 per cent complete as of June last year.

It was thought to be up to four months from completion.

Last week the council cited “Covid-19 construction delays”, but a stalemate between the council and builder Harris HMC has halted works at the 1920’s former Masonic hall for the past 12 months.

Greater Dandenong chief executive John Bennie said the council was working with the builder to “rectify” some construction works assessed as “unsatisfactory”.

This included the builder’s use of steel framing, which Mr Bennie said was “unacceptable as a frame”.

“Council will always seek to ensure that projects are completed to specified standards and that the community takes ownership of – and gets use and benefit from – an asset that offers the very best value for the public funds expended.”

After six months of discussions, the council used a sub-contractor to perform “corrective works … to resolve the concerns that remained and thereby, secure the quality outcome that Council is procuring”, Mr Bennie said.

“The steel frame has now been removed and further works will be completed to install a new frame to a standard that satisfies Council.

“Further external building works and internal finishes will then be undertaken as the project proceeds to completion.”

The mid-2021 expected opening date has been pushed out to some undetermined time in 2023.

Melbourne-based Harris HMC boasts a wide folio of large private and public projects.

The builder is described on the council’s website as having “extensive experience” in delivering “quality contemporary buildings” and “sensitive heritage refurbishments”.

Harris HMC general manager Andrew Headberry did not dispute that rectification works were required.

“We’re awaiting Council’s direction so that we can resume work on the project and that has been a constant position for 12 months.

“The delay is within the control of Council and we’re awaiting their direction.”

At an 8 August council meeting, Greater Dandenong major projects director Paul Kearsley said there were no cost blowouts “at this stage”.

But he expected cost impacts from the “lack of action by the contractor over the past 12 months” as well as the rising price of materials, supplies and labour.

Mr Bennie said “cost, timing and quality continue to be at the core of all discussions”.

This entailed “securing the quality required by Council; at a cost that is fairly and appropriately determined; within a timeframe that takes account of Covid-19 delays and complications, secures quality outcomes and ensures that Council’s risk exposure is minimized.”

The DNA Gallery is expected to be a gallery of regional significance.

It will include state-of-the-art exhibition spaces, workshop spaces, café and retail, active outdoor spaces and public art.