2023 draft prospects set themselves up

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Seven Dandenong Stingrays and three Gippslanders played for Vic-Country in an under 17’s match at Highgate Recreation Reserve in Craigieburn on Sunday.

The boys, all eligible for the 2023 draft, played to push their case for selection in the annual AFL All Stars Futures match to be played on Grand Final Day.

Dandenong Stingrays assistant coach Josh Moore coached the side, which had a camp leading up to the game.

This is Moore’s fifth year at the Rays and he has had experience around Vic Country Trial and Young Guns squads in the past.

He said such opportunities were important in his growth.

“It’s always good to be involved in those sort of programs, I just wanted to go in and learn as much as I could and I felt like that’s what I did,” Moore said.

Vic Country defeated NSW/ACT by 14 points.

“There was some really high class presentations from different coaches and (staff members) and just to hear those presentations was really beneficial for my development.”

“It was a really pleasing weekend from a Vic Country point-of-view that these 17-year-olds have given themselves a platform to launch into 2023 with real confidence.”

Moore provided insight on each Ray and Power player.

Sebastian Amaroso (Gippsland, Drouin): “He was part of that fleet-footed, crumbing forward line that was in the squad. He came into the game highly regarded by the Gippy coaches and he lived up to the expectations. It was a slippery day and every time the ball went in to our forward line, he seemed to be there hovering around. He could’ve kicked four or five goals but moreso the pressure he provided was outstanding.”

Cooper Simpson (Dandenong, Mt Martha): “Cooper got the opportunity to play as an inside mid yesterday and he was arguably the best player on the ground in really tough conditions. He was clean and used his legs to drive out of the stoppage and executed his role as well as anyone on the field I thought. He was at stoppages directing traffic and on the camp he voiced his opinion at team meetings.”

Harry De Mattia (Dandenong, Edithvale-Aspendale): “Started on the wing in the first half and he’s such a reliable, dependable role player and he did that. In the second half we put him forward and had moments that were just outstanding including a goal from 45 off two steps.”

Kade De La Rue (Dandenong, Beaconsfield): “He was another one that got the opportunity to go as an inside mid for Vic Country and he was not far behind Cooper as one of the best on ground. He was outstanding.”

Sam Frangalas (Dandenong, Berwick): “He started forward and he was pretty quiet in the first half as a forward and at half time we were down and threw him into the midfield. In a way, he changed what the match looked like, got the ball going our way. He provided energy around the ball and won the contested footy.”

Kobe Shipp (Dandenong, Beaconsfield): “Ever-dependable and reliable down back. What you see is what you get and I think he has a big future.”

Billy Wilson (Dandenong, Dromana): “He will be the first to admit he was a little bit below-par yesterday. He didn’t get beaten in any one on ones but lacked a little bit of drive off the halfback line, but he still had moments in the game he can be proud of.”

Will Dawson (Gippsland, Leongatha): “We played him at fullback and he was OK without dominating. When we threw him into the ruck/forward role, he came into his own and looked a lot more comfortable.”

Zane Snowden (Dandenong, Langwarrin): “His role was to simply beat his player and not lose any one-on-ones and that’s what he did. He wouldn’t have had a huge amount of possessions but executed his role how he wanted to.”

Lachie Smith (Gippsland, Warragul): “Started in the ruck and then went key back. Was pretty good in the ruck but when he went key back, he shut down his player and was really strong and aggressive when the ball was in his area. He showed he’s got a couple of strings to his bow.”