First at-risk families welcomed

Viv’s Place has officially opened.

Located in Dandenong, Viv’s Place is an Australian-first apartment building in Dandenong for at-risk women and children, providing a combination of permanent housing and on-site wrap around services.

There are up to 60 women and 130 children escaping family violence and homelessness who will be provided with a fresh start, with the first families welcomed in last week.

The building includes 60 dual key apartments, along with communal kitchen and living spaces, children’s play spaces, offices, community gardens and family and child-specific services on site.

The $30 million project was made possible by Launch Housing, in partnership with Uniting Vic.Tas, the State Government and a group of generous philanthropic donors.

Viv’s Place was initially anchored by donations from the Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation, Lord Mayor’s Charitable Foundation and Shine on Foundation, followed by Gandel Foundation and The Ian Potter Foundation, as well as a host of other generous donors.

The Ian Potter Foundation generously donated $2.5 million to Viv’s Place, sharing Launch Housing’s vision to make a lasting impact on vulnerable families.

“The Board of The Ian Potter Foundation was impressed by key attributes of Launch Housing’s proposal for Viv’s Place. As an Australian first for a project of this scale – based on a proven international model including the provision of comprehensive wrap-around support services for women and their children escaping domestic violence – the proposal was outstanding”, said Mr Charles Goode AC, Chairman of the Foundation.

“Most significantly, Viv’s Place will demonstrate the social and economic value of permanent housing. While the need is much greater than this project can address, it is the Foundation’s hope that Viv’s Place will leverage further investment nationally to allow the replication of a model that more effectively addresses the risk of homelessness for many women and young children suffering domestic violence.”

Robin Friday and his extended family also played a critical role in bringing the project to fruition, contributing $1.2 million from the sale of his family home in Box Hill, wanting to make a difference to those in need..

“I felt unhappy about the levels of homelessness in Melbourne and wanted to put some of the profits from the sale of our home into something that would make a difference,” Mr Friday said.

“It is such a boost to see the project completed and to such a high standard.”