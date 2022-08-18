Four South East teens arrested in Pakenham

Four teenagers from across the South East were arrested in a stolen vehicle in Pakenham on Thursday morning, 18 August.

Officers initially sighted the allegedly stolen VW Golf outbound on the Monash Freeway, near Heatherton Road, travelling at a fast rate of speed about 3.40am.

The Police Air Wing continued to observe the VW Golf travel at excessive speed along the freeway.

Two girls then exited the car before they were arrested a short time later on Webster Way, Pakenham, while two boys fled the stolen vehicle in Osprey Court, police say.

The boys were arrested in Sandlewood Drive.

Two 16-year-old Pakenham girls and two 15-year-old boys from Cranbourne West and Springvale South continue to assist Cardinia Crime Investigation detectives with their enquiries.