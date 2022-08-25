Killer truckie’s jail term reduced

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A Cranbourne truck driver who killed four police officers in an emergency lane on the Eastern Freeway has had his jail term reduced on appeal.

Mohinder Bajwa Singh, 49, had pleaded guilty to four counts of culpable driving causing the death of Victoria Police officers Leading Senior Constable Lynette Taylor, Constable Glen Humphris, Senior Constable Kevin King and Constable Joshua Prestney.

He also pleaded guilty to three counts of trafficking illicit drugs – ice, cannabis and 1,4-butanediol.

On 25 August, the Supreme Court of Appeal reduced Singh’s 22-year jail term to 18-and-a-half years on the grounds of fresh evidence.

His non-parole period was also reduced from 18-and-a-half years to 14-and-a-half.

In a joint judgement, Justices Karin Emerton, Emilios Kyrou and Terrence Forrest found Singh was entitled to a “cooperation discount” for testifying against his former boss Simiona Tuteru.

Mr Tuteru, who was general manager at the Lyndhurst-based Connect Logistics, is facing trial for alleged manslaughter of the four police officers.

It was a “matter of singular regret” that Singh’s offer to testify against Mr Tuteru was not accepted by police until nine days after Singh was sentenced in April 2021, the judges stated.

This belated acceptance gave Singh’s offer “significantly more practical value and thus weight”.

“Assuming the appellant adheres to the undertaking, we repeat that we consider the assistance he has provided as relevant and meaningful — it cannot be dismissed as trivial.”

By offering, Singh had exposed himself to “not insignificant” risk as a prisoner.

“The applicant was moved into a protective unit after his cell mate started calling him a ‘dog’, chastised him for giving evidence and physically assaulted him.”

In resentencing, Singh’s “truly dreadful” offending on the evening of 22 April 2020 was noted.

Before his 20-tonne prime mover and trailer struck the officers, Singh had not slept for days, used ice repeatedly and was hallucinating.

“The appellant’s driving recorded from Eastlink onwards was simply egregious.

“He veered between lanes; he drifted into the emergency lane repeatedly; he caused another motorist to accurately predict that he would kill. And he did.”